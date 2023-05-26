Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. Reports its First Quarter 2023 Results

Irvine, CA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quarterly Results The Company reported total revenue of $1,312,643 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with total revenue of $1,427,383 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company reported income from operations of $82,456 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to income from operations of $262,109 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company realized net income of $131,109 or $0.01 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis for the first quarter of 2023, compared to realized net income of $188,535 or $0.01 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis, for the first quarter of 2022. Net cash used in operating activities was $41,382 during the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $459,370 during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net cash used in investing activities during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $209 compared to $6,133 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, the Company had $0 net cash provided by financing activities. The Company’s cash balance at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, was $1,994,841 and $2,036,432, respectively. To better understand the Company’s financial results, readers should review the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q. About Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. The Company specializes in workers’ compensation cost containment. The Company’s business objective is to deliver value to its clients that reduces their workers’ compensation related medical claims expense in a manner that will assure that injured employees receive high quality healthcare that allows them to recover from injury and return to gainful employment without undue delay. Workers’ compensation costs continue to increase due to rising medical costs, inflation, fraud and other factors. Medical and indemnity costs associated with workers’ compensation in the state of California, where the Company maintains its principal operations, are billions of dollars annually. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of effective workers’ compensation cost containment services, including but not limited to, Health Care Organizations, Medical Provider Networks, medical case management, utilization review, medical bill review, workers’ compensation carve-outs and Medicare set-aside services. We also provide lien representation and expert witness testimony, ancillary to our other services. We offer our services as a bundled solution, as standalone services, or as add-on services. “Safe Harbor” Statement: Statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current judgment, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. While management believes these assumptions are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future results and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in any forward-looking statement due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors, such as the potential loss of one or more key customers or the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, is contained in the Company’s filings with the Commission, including without limitation, its annual reports on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. To view the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the Commission today and the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports and other information the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission go to: http://www.sec.gov. You may also view our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q on our website at http://www.pacifichealthcareorganization.com. ti?nf=ODg0MjcwOSM1NjA0NTkyIzIwMjg3MzY=
