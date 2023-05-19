ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $1.99Bil. The top holdings were JNJ(94.73%), ORCC(2.68%), and RPRX(1.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 18,007 shares in NYSE:PATH, giving the stock a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.11 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, UiPath Inc traded for a price of $15.46 per share and a market cap of $8.67Bil. The stock has returned -6.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UiPath Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.33 and a price-sales ratio of 7.97.

ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 164,450 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.66.

On 05/19/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $158.48 per share and a market cap of $411.85Bil. The stock has returned -7.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-book ratio of 6.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.46 and a price-sales ratio of 4.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION bought 95,662 shares of NYSE:ORCC for a total holding of 4,218,864. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.72.

On 05/19/2023, Owl Rock Capital Corp traded for a price of $13.02 per share and a market cap of $5.08Bil. The stock has returned 11.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-book ratio of 0.86 and a price-sales ratio of 9.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 495,826 shares in ARCA:KCCA, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.03 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E traded for a price of $24.55 per share and a market cap of $230.77Mil. The stock has returned -4.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 52,097-share investment in NAS:PDD. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.43 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $61.6 per share and a market cap of $81.84Bil. The stock has returned 59.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

