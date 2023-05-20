HORSHAM, Pa., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced Joel L. Cohen, MD (FAAD, FACMS), Director of AboutSkin Dermatology in Greenwood Village, Colorado will be demonstrating the TheraClear®X device at the Music City Scale Symposium for Cosmetic Advances and Laser Education at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee from May 17-21, 2023.



TheraClearX is an FDA-cleared device for the treatment of mild-to-moderate acne, including comedonal, pustular, and inflammatory acne vulgaris. Details for the demonstration are found below:

TheraClear®X Device Demonstration

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 12:00-1:00 PM CDT

“Product demonstrations, such as this one, help physicians better understand TheraClearX and its capabilities to work synergistically with topical pharmaceutical treatments and help increase compliance in patients,” stated Dr. Joel L. Cohen. “At my practice, AboutSkin Dermatology, we view TheraClearX as an important step in early efficacy for patients with newer onset acne as well as mild to moderate acne, delivering results quickly in the first few weeks of treatment. In our practice, TheraClearX helps patients see visible improvements, and can be used to manage acne flares or be used for maintenance sessions.”

About TheraClear®X

TheraClearX is engineered and indicated specifically for the treatment of acne. By combining vacuum technology and intense broadband light (500nm-1200nm), TheraClearX shows significant promise in the fight against acne. For best results, it is recommended patients complete 4-6 treatment sessions (scheduled 1-2 weeks apart), dependent on acne severity. Treatments can be completed in 15-20 minutes and are pain-free.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.