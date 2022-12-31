PR Newswire

Panel webcast scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on May 24, 2023

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading adviser and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers of commercial real estate, today announced that Jeff Day, the Company's Chief Strategy Officer and President, Head of Multifamily Capital Markets will participate in a panel at the 2023 KBW Virtual Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference.

The live webcast of his panel, titled "CRE Capital Markets Panel: Brokers", will be available to the public through KBW's webcast link on May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET, https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw101/panel3/1924962

An archive of the audio webcast will be available on Newmark's investor relations website, ir.nmrk.com for 90 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.

ABOUT NEWMARK

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of March 31, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 170 offices with approximately 7,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

