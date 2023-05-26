Beam Global to Participate at the B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

1 hours ago
SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, ( BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced today that it will participate at the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24 and May 25, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Desmond Wheatley, CEO will be holding one-on-one meetings on May 24, 2023. Registered attendees of the conference are encouraged to request a meeting with Mr. Wheatley by contacting your B. Riley representative.

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statement
This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:
Next PR
+1 813-526-1195
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Core IR
+1 516-222-2560
[email protected]

