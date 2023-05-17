Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Passing of Former Director

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company) regrets to announce that one of the Company's founding board members, John Brough, passed away on May 17, 2023, due to a health-related issue.

Spanning a career of over 40 years, Mr. Brough was active in both the real estate and mining industries. Throughout Mr. Brough's tenure with Wheaton, he played an integral role in the successful development and growth of the Company as a dedicated member of the Board of Directors, having held the positions of Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Governance and Sustainability Committee.

"John's strategic foresight, guidance and support have been a core part of our development and growth," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton. "Our success reflects John's firm commitment to building Wheaton into one of the best precious metals streaming companies in the world. I would like to express our sincere gratitude for his service. John will always be a part of Wheaton. On behalf of the board of directors, management and staff of Wheaton, our deepest sympathies are with John's family and friends during this difficult time."

"John will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His contributions to Wheaton and the business community as a whole will always be remembered and appreciated," said George Brack, Chair of the Board of Directors of Wheaton.

In memory of Mr. Brough, Wheaton will make an increased contribution to Wellspring Cancer Support, a non-profit organization that provides support and programs at no charge to anyone with cancer. Mr. Brough was a strong advocate for the organization and Wheaton is honoured to support this important cause.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

favicon.png?sn=VA05984&sd=2023-05-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-passing-of-former-director-301829762.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA05984&Transmission_Id=202305191214PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA05984&DateId=20230519
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.