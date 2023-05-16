Insider Alert: An Insider Just Sold Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Shares

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The latest data from GuruFocus shows that EVP, Chief Technical Officer Charlene Banard sold 19040 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) on 2023-05-16. 0C0000AOQG.png

Investors may be concerned when an insider sells shares. It could be a sign that insiders are turning bearish on the stock of their own company. Insiders have a unique advantage in determining the value of their company, so when they begin selling, investors pay attention. Let’s take a look at this insider sell to see if Atara Biotherapeutics Inc deserves some skepticism from investors.

Charlene Banard’s trades

Over the past year, Charlene Banard has sold 19040 shares in total.

In other words, the recent sell was the only time that Charlene Banard sold shares over the past year. It is possible that they have recently changed their mind about the stock due to some unfavorable development.

Insider trends

Even if one insider is selling, that doesn’t mean that other insiders are bearish on the stock. Are other insiders selling the stock as well, or have the company’s top executives and owners been doing more buying recently?

The insider transaction history for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shows than there have been 0 insiders buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 19 insider sells over the same timeframe.

Charlene Banard is not the only insider that has been selling shares recently; other company insiders are doing more selling than buying as well, which could be worrying for investors. However, we should keep in mind that insiders sell for many reasons, such as needing the cash or taking advantage of the company’s stock buyback plans. High insider selling could be a bad sign or a neutral sign, depending on the reasoning behind the sales.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.