LIVERMORE, Calif., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:

B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Location: The Beverly Hilton
Date: May 24th, 2023
Format: 1:1’s Only

Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis
Date: May 31st, 2023
Format: 1:1’s Only

TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Location: Lotte New York Palace
Date: June 1st, 2023
Format: 1:1’s Only

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay
Date: June 6th, 2023
Format: 1:1’s Only

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Location: The InterContinental Boston Hotel
Date: June 7th, 2023
Presentation Time: 9:10 am – 9:40 am ET & 1:1’s

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor’s presentation, which can be accessed from the investors’ section of the company’s website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (

FORM, Financial), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
[email protected]

