Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 199 stocks valued at a total of $304.00Mil. The top holdings were FTSM(19.35%), FIXD(4.42%), and DVY(2.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought 636,652 shares of NAS:FTSM for a total holding of 986,445. The trade had a 12.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.96.

On 05/19/2023, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.645 per share and a market cap of $8.29Bil. The stock has returned 3.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 229,550-share investment in ARCA:ZROZ. Previously, the stock had a 6.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.21 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $88.225 per share and a market cap of $897.25Mil. The stock has returned -18.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FIXD by 417,255 shares. The trade had a 6.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.47.

On 05/19/2023, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $44.6326 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned -1.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 115,543-share investment in ARCA:IBND. Previously, the stock had a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.96 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $28.1595 per share and a market cap of $168.96Mil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 166,818-share investment in ARCA:PCY. Previously, the stock had a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.99 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF traded for a price of $18.765 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned 0.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

