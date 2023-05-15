PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra" or the "Company") (NYSE: CGAU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Centerra and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 15, 2023, Centerra issued a press release reporting its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Centerra reported a larger than expected loss for the quarter and revised its forecast for full-year gold production to near the low ends of its guidance. Centerra also advised that the Company was continuing to work with authorities to obtain the approvals necessary to restart operations at its Oksut mine in Turkey after mercury was detected in the gold room at the recovery plant during the quarter. On this news, Centerra's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 15, 2023.

