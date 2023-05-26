Seth Klarman's Firm Enters Skyworks Solutions, Exits Meta

The Baupost Group releases 1st-quarter portfolio update

Author's Avatar
James Li
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Firm entered positions in Skyworks Solutions and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
  • It also boosted its holdings of Alphabet and Fidelity National Information Services.
  • Baupost Group exited its Meta and Micron Technology investments.
Article's Main Image

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio), founder and leader of The Baupost Group, disclosed in a regulatory 13F filing that his firm’s top trades during the first quarter included new positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS, Financial) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ, Financial) and boosts to its holdings of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial)(GOOG, Financial) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS, Financial). The firm also exited its investments in Meta Platforms Inc. (META, Financial) and Micron Technology Inc. (MU, Financial).

The value investor received an economics degree at Cornell University and an MBA at Harvard University. Klarman also authored the book “Margin of Safety” and cautioned that investing is not only about producing absolute returns, but also focusing on the risks incurred to generate absolute returns.

1659567524645175296.png

The Boston-based firm invests in a wide array of securities, including value stocks, distressed debt, liquidations, foreign equities and bonds. As of March, the firm’s $5.82 billion 13F equity portfolio contains 30 stocks, with three new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 10%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are communication services, technology, industrials and consumer cyclical, which represent 48.28%, 27.91%, 7.72% and 4.62% of the equity portfolio.

1659568345155895296.png

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Skyworks Solutions

Baupost purchased 703,865 shares of Skyworks Solutions (

SWKS, Financial), giving the position 1.43% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $110.81 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.59 as of Friday.

1659622559840206848.png

The Irvine, California-based semiconductor company has a GF Score of 95 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a rank of 8 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value.

1659623412663844864.png

Skyworks’ high profitability rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that outperforms approximately 90% of global competitors despite declining by approximately 3.4% per year on average over the past five years.

1659626567095025664.png

Other gurus with holdings in Skyworks Solutions include

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)’s Gotham Asset Management and Bridgewater Associates.

1659627190003695616.png

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

The firm invested in 478,696 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (

JAZZ, Financial), giving the position 1.20% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $147.92 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.81 as of Friday.

1659629600122077184.png

The Irish pharmaceutical company has a GF Score of 83 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 7 out of 10, a momentum rank of 5 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

1659631237922291712.png

Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ operating margin outperforms approximately 85% of global competitors despite declining by approximately 25% per year on average over the past five years.

1659634402650488832.png

Alphabet

Baupost purchased 1,857,500 Class C shares of Alphabet (

GOOG, Financial), boosting the position by 46.50% and its equity portfolio by 3.32%.

1659637257939714048.png

The transaction boosted Alphabet into the firm’s second-largest holding with a portfolio weight of 10.46%.

1659638238505074688.png

Class C shares of Alphabet averaged $96.56 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83 as of Friday.

1659638620581003264.png

The Mountain View, California-based online media giant has a GF Score of 99 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a financial strength rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10.

1659638996805877760.png

Fidelity National Information Services

The firm added 2,686,549 shares of Fidelity National Information Services (

FIS, Financial), expanding the position by 124.67% and its equity portfolio by 2.51%. Shares averaged $65.09 during the first quarter.

1659641916121153536.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Jacksonville, Florida-based record-keeping and payment processing software company a possible value trap based on its low price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.43 as of Friday and low ranks for financial strength, momentum and growth.

1659643151830220800.png

Based on the company’s GF Score component ranks, which include a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 4 out of 10, GuruFocus assigned Fidelity National Information Services a GF Score of 63 out of 100.

1659644945369137152.png

Meta Platforms

Baupost sold all 1,727,851 shares of Meta Platforms (

META, Financial), trimming 3.40% of its equity portfolio.

1659652863615303680.png

Shares of Meta averaged $170.30 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.64 as of Friday.

1659654022463750144.png

The Menlo Park, California-based social media giant has a GF Score of 96 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value.

1659655153755619328.png

Micron Technology

The firm sold all 3,285,974 shares of Micron Technology (

MU, Financial), trimming 2.69% of its equity portfolio.

1659658118352601088.png

Shares of Micron Technology averaged $58.60 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.35 as of Friday.

1659658437459443712.png

The Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor chip company has a GF Score of 77 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for momentum, financial strength and growth.

1659659781767430144.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.