EUDA Health Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Delinquency Letter

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EUDA Health Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "EUDA") (NASDAQ: EUDA, EUDAW), a Singapore-based health technology company that operates a first-of-its-kind Southeast Asian digital healthcare ecosystem, announced today that it received a delinquency notification letter ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on May 18, 2023 due to the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-Q"). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

As reported on April 10, 2023, the Company has received a similar notice from Nasdaq on April 5, 2023 as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Notice states that the Company has up to June 5, 2023 to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to September 27, 2023 for filing the Form 10-K and the Form 10-Q to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel. If our appeal fails, the Company's securities may be delisted.

Management of the Company has been working diligently to complete all of the required information for the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and a substantial part of such information has been completed as of this date. However, the Company requires additional time to prepare, review and finalize its financial statements.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's common stock, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "EUDA".

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(b)(2).

About EUDA Health Holdings Limited

EUDA Health Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based health technology company that operates a first-of-its-kind Southeast Asian digital healthcare ecosystem aimed at making healthcare affordable and accessible, and improving the patient experience by delivering better outcomes through personalized healthcare. The company's proprietary unified AI platform quickly assesses patients' medical history, triages conditions, digitally connects patients with clinicians, and predicts optimal treatment outcomes. EUDA's holistic approach supports patients throughout all stages of care, including wellness and prevention, urgent care and emergencies, pre-existing conditions, and aftercare services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations, earnings outlook and prospects of the Company. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by the Company.

Enquiries:

Sherry Zheng
[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=CN06183&sd=2023-05-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/euda-health-holdings-limited-announces-receipt-of-nasdaq-listing-delinquency-letter-301829935.html

SOURCE EUDA Health Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN06183&Transmission_Id=202305191605PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN06183&DateId=20230519
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.