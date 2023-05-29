Alcon Advances Company's Social Impact Through Global Volunteerism

57 minutes ago
Working together to make a brilliant impact in the communities where they live and work, thousands of Alcon associates from 57 locations around the world are participating in Alcon in Alcon (AiA), a company-wide volunteering initiative. AiA expands Alcon’s year-round focus on increasing access to quality eye care and is an element of Alcon’s overall social impact and sustainability strategy which focuses on three pillars: Brilliant+Lives%2C+Brilliant+Innovation+and+Brilliant+Planet.

This is the 11th consecutive year that Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, is engaging in AiA to help address health, hunger, education, and housing needs, and the fifth consecutive year as a standalone company.

Through a wide range of activities across 30 countries, including Switzerland, India and the United States,* Alcon associates are serving and strengthening their communities by collectively dedicating thousands of volunteer hours. Partnering with over 100 organizations such as schools, shelters, nursing homes, soup kitchens, and other community partners, Alcon associates are helping to make a personal difference and meet essential needs through both in-person and virtual activities.

“We believe Alcon can best serve our community by focusing every day on helping people see brilliantly, so they can live brilliantly,” said David Endicott, Chief Executive Officer of Alcon. “All year long Alcon is dedicated to helping build stronger, healthier communities. Alcon in Action brings this commitment to life by inspiring associates from all over the world to come together and make a brilliant impact in their own communities through their volunteer efforts.”

After recently announcing Alcon’s expanding partnership with Plastic Bank, which stopped the equivalent of over 30 million water bottles from entering the ocean last year, Alcon associates around the world have been inspired to engage in plastic-collecting activities during AiA. In Geneva, Switzerland, where Alcon is proudly headquartered, teams held a waterfront clean-up challenge. Other campuses across Canada and Singapore are celebrating AiA with activities inspired by Alcon and Plastic Bank’s partnership. During AiA 2023, Alcon also continues its longstanding partnership with Habitat for Humanity in Fort Worth, Texas, with over 200 associates helping build a home that will provide affordable housing for a local family in need.

“I am proud to see our associates come together for AiA with such an intense focus on making an impact on their communities,” said Charles Herget, Global Head of Social Impact and Sustainability at Alcon. “We see strong needs for health, hunger, housing and education throughout the world. At Alcon, we are committed to addressing those needs with initiatives like AiA, and ongoing partnerships and programs that help people see and live brilliantly.”

Alcon also makes a difference with year-round initiatives led by the Alcon Foundation, such as medical missions that help treat patients and train Eye Care Professionals. Alcon has a culture deeply rooted in working together to make a brilliant impact. Alcon associates are dedicated to serving their communities on an ongoing basis and helping bring people around the world better access to quality eye care.

About the Alcon Foundation

Alcon provides charitable monetary donations (often referred to as grants) to eligible 501(c)3 organizations that offer high-quality programs and services to increase access to quality eye care, promote eye health education, and strengthen the communities in which we live and work. These donations are offered through the Alcon Foundation. To learn more visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alcon.com%2Fabout-us%2Fcorporate-social-responsibility.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

* In addition to Switzerland and the United States, Alcon volunteers are participating in AiA activities in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

