Hansen Technologies ( ASX:HSN, Financial), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce that Bixia, a Swedish utility company, has selected Hansen+Trade for automated intraday trading operations.

With Hansen’s automated intraday trading solution, Bixia seeks to improve the balance-management process and achieve significant cost savings. In addition, Hansen Trade enables Bixia to offer new flexibility optimisation services for flexible asset owners. With Hansen Trade, Bixia will quickly modernise its trading operations and related service offerings.

Morgan Andersson, Head of Trading, Bixia, commented: “Current geopolitical conditions and a rapidly increasing production in renewable energy have driven power markets to a volatile state. This makes manual trading very challenging but at the same time, this unique market is ripe with opportunity. For us, automated trading is a must-have to stay competitive and also free up valuable time from manual operations toward high-value tasks. Hansen Trade stands out as the right modern solution to enable us to automate intraday trading operations.”

Adam Seskis, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Growth at Hansen, commented: “Today, macroeconomics, geopolitics and regulation are coming together to create an unprecedented market environment for the modern energy and utilities provider. Hansen Trade empowers companies such as Bixia to operate with unparalleled agility and confidence. Our new partnership with them is a testament to the unique value of its multi-faceted, modular architecture.”

Part of the Hansen+Suite+for+Energy+%26amp%3B+Utilities, and delivered as a cloud-based SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy trading market.

About Hansen

Hansen (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Bixia

Bixia delivers 100 per cent renewable electricity to customers throughout Sweden, buying the largest share of renewable and locally produced electricity. Bixia works actively for the development of locally produced renewable electricity and is the electricity trading company that purchases the largest share of small-scale produced electricity in the Nordic region.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bixia.se%2F

