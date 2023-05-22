Johnson Matthey and Hystar agree strategic partnership

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, May 22, 2023

LONDON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, and Hystar, a Norwegian high-tech hydrogen company, have signed a three-year strategic supply agreement to ramp up renewable (green) hydrogen production. This delivers on JM's published milestone of winning at least two strategic partnerships in Hydrogen Technologies by the end of 2022/23.

JM will supply membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs), key performance-defining components for electrolysers, as part of Hystar's commercialisation ramp-up. This represents the next step in the collaboration between the two companies which began in 2021, focused on electrolyser stack development and manufacturing scale-up, using the components provided by JM and Hystar's patented cell design.

As part of the ongoing collaboration, JM will supply MEAs for the Hystar PEM electrolysers to be used in the HyPilot project in Norway. The HyPilot project will verify Hystar's patented PEM technology under realistic field conditions, in collaboration with industry leaders Yara and Equinor, with end market demand driven by the trends in food production and energy security. As part of the project, Hystar will deliver a complete, autonomous, containerized PEM electrolyser with a hydrogen production capacity of up to 745 kg/day.

Hystar's recent test results show the company already exceeds the Clean Hydrogen for Europe 2030 targets for clean hydrogen production. Hystar and JM will work in partnership to continue improving the performance of Hystar's electrolysers and design circularity principles into the system.

Both partners will continue the collaboration to enable further scale up and automation for Hystar's planned multi GW production line, which is expected to be operational by 2025.

Fredrik Mowill, Chief Executive Officer at Hystar, says: "Hystar's class-leading PEM electrolyser is currently undergoing a ramp-up to GW scale production capacity. As part of our growth plans, Hystar will partner with strategic suppliers, such as JM, who possess state-of-the-art technology, mass manufacturing capacity as well as the ability to pursue future technology developments."

Mark Wilson, Chief Executive of Hydrogen Technologies at JM, says: "This strategic agreement with Hystar is an important endorsement of JM's electrolyser technology, manufacturing capability, supply chain access and our circularity offering. Partnerships such as this that bring together the complementary capabilities and strengths of different organisations are essential to the development of the hydrogen economy."

Terminology

Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEAs) contain seven layers – the catalyst-coated membrane (three layers); seals (two further layers); and gas diffusion layers (another two additional layers, giving total of seven layers). As such, MEAs contain the three-layer catalyst-coated membrane (CCM) which is JM's primary area of focus and drives the electrochemical reactions.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies, catalysing the net zero transition. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, energy, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today, about 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information visit www.matthey.com

About Hystar

Hystar AS, is a Norwegian high-tech innovative hydrogen company. Hystar's PEM electrolysers are the most efficient and safest in the world and have been designed for mass manufacturing from the very beginning. The ultra-efficient design, which is patented and unique to Hystar, enables their stack designs to use a 90% thinner membrane than conventional electrolysers, enabling more than 10% lower energy consumption and more compact stacks using less critical raw materials than the industry standard.

Hystar recently announced a Series B funding round of $26million co-led by AP Ventures and Mitsubishi Corporation with additional investors including Nippon Steel Trading, Hillhouse Investment and Trustbridge Partners, alongside existing investors SINTEF Ventures and Firda.

favicon.png?sn=LN06896&sd=2023-05-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-matthey-and-hystar-agree-strategic-partnership-301830657.html

SOURCE Johnson Matthey

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN06896&Transmission_Id=202305220651PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN06896&DateId=20230522
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.