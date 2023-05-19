PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announces with great sadness that Mr. Zohar Zisapel, our co-founder, member of our Board of Directors, and a major shareholder, passed away in Tel Aviv on May 19, 2023.

Zohar, a co-founder of our Company, served as a director since our inception in 1985 and as our Chairman of the Board until September 2015. He was considered a founding father of Israel's emergence as a technology powerhouse and a pioneer in the Israeli high-tech industry by founding and investing in some of Israel's most cutting-edge technology companies, driving it to its very prominent position in the world. Zohar was also a philanthropist in education, technology, and science and won the Israel Defense Prize.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our co-founder, director, colleague, and dear friend, Mr. Zohar Zisapel," said Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer. "Zohar was a visionary leader, a true entrepreneur, a highly valued member of our Board of Directors, and an inspiration to us all. He will be missed not only as a leader and a business colleague but also as a friend and true partner. We will continue to follow Zohar's vision as we take RADCOM to its next growth stage. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Zohar's family and loved ones."

