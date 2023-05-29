Universal+Display+Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E technology and materials, today announced that it will showcase the Company’s latest advances in phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) and organic vapor jet printing (OVJP) at the Society+for+Information+Display+%28SID%29+Display+Week+2023+International+Symposium%2C+Seminar+and+Exhibition being held from May 21-26.

At Booth #828 in the Los Angeles Convention Center, UDC will exhibit its latest advancement in red, green and blue PHOLEDs with narrow emission spectral lineshape. The importance of narrow lineshape is to continue the advancement of increasing energy efficiency in addition to achieving enhanced color gamut. UDC will also unveil to the public for the first time that its OVJP system printed on a 200mm x 500mm Corning® Astra™ Glass substrate. The Company will also showcase the first-ever fully printed seven-layer (HIL/HTL/EBL/EML/HBL/ETL/EIL), 80 PPI, green commercial-level PHOLED device fabricated by our R&D OVJP system that has comparable device performance with vacuum thermal evaporation (VTE).

“Innovation and invention are at the core of UDC’s DNA and we are continuing to build on our core competencies and pioneering work in phosphorescent materials and OLED technologies,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “We are pleased to share our latest leading-edge phosphorescent material data and showcase significant milestone achievements with our groundbreaking organic vapor jet printing system at SID Display Week. Scaling our dry printing technology to gen 4 while continuing to construct the building blocks of our alpha system and unveiling the first-ever fully printed PHOLED stack, consisting of 7 layers sequentially deposited with our OVJP platform, are important and exciting steps toward commercializing our trailblazing highly-efficient, cost-effective, high throughput manufacturing platform. Come visit our booth to learn more about our advances for the OLED industry.”

SID Display Week's Symposium will include a variety of technical and business events, including:

Session 16: Integrated Sensors (Active Matrix Devices), where Dr. Mike Hack of Universal Display will be the Session Co-Chair on Tuesday, May 23 rd at 2:00 PM PT.

at 2:00 PM PT. Session 41: OLED Materials II (OLEDs), where Dr. Nicholas Thompson of Universal Display will be the Session Co-Chair on Wednesday, May 24 th at 10:40 AM PT.

at 10:40 AM PT. Session 42: Automotive Image Quality (Automotive/Vehicular Displays and HMI Technologies), where Dr. Eric Margulies of Universal Display will be the Session Co-Chair on Wednesday, May 24 th at 10:40 AM PT.

at 10:40 AM PT. SID/DSCC Business Conference, where Dr. Mike Hack will participate in the Emerging display Technologies I session. Dr. Hack will provide an update on UDC's Groundbreaking Advances for the OLED Industry on Wednesday, May 24 th at 4:30 PM PT.

at 4:30 PM PT. Session 65: OLED Physics II (OLEDs), where Dr. Nicholas Thompson of Universal Display will be the Session Chair on Thursday, May 25th at 10:40 AM PT.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https%3A%2F%2Foled.com%2F.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company's technologies, and the Company's expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company's opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Universal Display Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

