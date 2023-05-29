CASTLE ROCK, Colo., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( WFCF, Financial) ( WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it has been selected as the exclusive third-party verifier for the Bee Friendly Farming® Certification program.



Bee Friendly Farming® Certification is a program designed to encourage farmers and ranchers to provide safe habitats for bees and other pollinators. The program was developed by Pollinator Partnership, the largest organization dedicated exclusively to the health, protection, and conservation of all pollinating animals.

More than 450 farms currently participate in the program under the second-party verification option administered by Pollinator Partnership. The new third-party option administered by Where Food Comes From uses the same standards and support for farmers and ranchers to implement regenerative practices that help protect and promote pollinators. Participating farms implement practices to provide forage and nesting sites, avoid pesticide use by implementing Integrated Pest Management (IPM), improve soil health, increase carbon sequestration, elevate water quality, and ensure pollination efficacy.

Where Food Comes From was recently added to the program to give food producers a fully independent, third-party option for verification. Silk Canada, a product of Danone, and KIND Snacks are the first brands to work directly with Where Food Comes From on beta test third-party verifications involving their almond suppliers, Harris Woolf Almonds and Treehouse California Almonds. The third-party option will be available for all farms and brands beginning with its official launch in the summer of 2023.

John Saunders, Chairman and CEO of Where Food Comes From, said, “We are excited to introduce our newest verification standard in the sustainability space and to work with Pollinator Partnership and premium brands Silk Canada and KIND Snacks. This verification offering was developed by our SureHarvest unit, which has a long history of working with almond growers and industry groups on sustainability initiatives. The addition of Bee Friendly Farming® Certified further expands our verification portfolio that is already the largest and most diverse in the industry.”

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic, and Postelsia units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

About Pollinator Partnership (P2)

Established in 1997, the Pollinator Partnership ( www.pollinator.org ) is the largest 501(c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to the health, protection, and conservation of all pollinating animals. P2’s actions for pollinators include education, conservation, restoration, policy, and research. P2’s financial support comes through grants, gifts, memberships and donations from any interested party. P2’s policies are science-based, set by its board of directors, and never influenced by any donor. To make a donation or for information on Bee Friendly Farming® Certified visit www.pollinator.org/bff.

