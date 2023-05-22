White Mountains to Hold 2023 Annual Investor Information Meeting on June 6, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 22, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) will hold its Annual Investor Information Meeting on:

Date:

Tuesday, 6 June, 2023

Time:

10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location:

Mandarin Ballroom, 36th Floor




Mandarin Oriental Hotel




80 Columbus Circle at 60th Street


New York NY 10023

Investors and other interested parties can participate either in person or via Webcast. Manning Rountree, CEO, said, "We will discuss White Mountains' operations and our outlook for the Company. Following a short presentation, my partners and I will answer your questions."

For your convenience we have also posted this announcement and the Webcast instructions on the Company's website at www.whitemountains.com. The Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Members and Proxy Statement, and 2022 Management Report are available online at www.envisionreports.com/WTM for viewing and downloading. These documents are also available on our website.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM and on the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM.BH. Additional financial information and other items of interest are available at the Company's web site located at www.whitemountains.com.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. Hosts Investor Meeting

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

To attend the meeting, please register at the White Mountains website. You may pre-register or register the day of the event.

For those attending via webcast, you may submit questions online. We request that online questions are submitted at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

To pre-register or submit questions, please follow these instructions.

Pre-Registration:

  • Access the White Mountains website: www.whitemountains.com
  • Click on the For Shareholders link at the top of the home page
  • On the Overview page, click on the hyperlink "2023 Annual Investor Meeting" under Upcoming Events
  • When prompted, enter the following:
    • Your full name and email address
    • Your company name, title and country
  • If you wish to submit a question, enter your question in the field provided

To attend the live Webcast, please follow these instructions.

Webcast Instructions:

  • Access the White Mountains website: www.whitemountains.com
  • Click on the For Shareholders link at the top of the home page
  • On the Overview page, click on the hyperlink "2023 Annual Investor Meeting" under Upcoming Events
  • When prompted, enter the following:
    • Your full name and email address
    • Your company name, title and country
  • You will now be connected to the meeting

CONTACTS:

Rob Seelig, General Counsel & Head of Investor Relations


Tel: (603) 640-2212




Jennifer Moyer, Chief Administrative Officer


Tel: (603) 640-2210

favicon.png?sn=NE06660&sd=2023-05-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-mountains-to-hold-2023-annual-investor-information-meeting-on-june-6-2023-301830446.html

SOURCE White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE06660&Transmission_Id=202305220800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE06660&DateId=20230522
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.