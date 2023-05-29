Unity Bank Opening First Branch in Morris County

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Lake Hiawatha Branch Will Provide Community Bank with 21 Retail Locations in New Jersey & Lehigh Valley, Pa.

LAKE HIAWATHA, N.J., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank is opening a new full-service branch in Lake Hiawatha, the community bank’s first location in Morris County and third new retail banking site since December.

The new branch, located at 66 N. Beverwyck Road, will increase Unity’s retail banking presence to 21 branches in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania.

“The bank’s business and residential lending programs have been active in Morris County for some time, making the new branch a logical expansion of our retail service footprint,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “The Morris County population is growing and we believe there is a good opportunity to enhance our residential mortgage lending business. Banking services at the branch level are increasingly important to our customers, particularly small business owners who still, even in the age of electronic banking, rely on branches.”

Unity is planning to open the Lake Hiawatha branch this summer and is offering customer incentives to open accounts online prior to the introduction of the retail location. For details on the promotion, please visit unitybank.com/lakehiawatha.

The 3,864-square-foot N. Beverwyck Road facility was previously operated as a branch by another bank. The branch will include six dedicated parking spaces and drive-up banking and ATM services.

Unity recently opened new branches in Fort Lee in Bergen County and Lakewood in Ocean County, which marked the bank’s first site in Ocean County. Unity holds about $2.5 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. ( UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 20 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance for deposits with member banks, please visit FDIC.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Fred Feiner
Yankee Public Relations
(908) 425-4878
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09403af2-eb38-482c-b9e9-e22894700236

ti?nf=ODg0NDAyOCM1NjA4MjUzIzIwMTY4MjU=
Unity-Bancorp-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.