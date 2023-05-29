LAKE HIAWATHA, N.J., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank is opening a new full-service branch in Lake Hiawatha, the community bank’s first location in Morris County and third new retail banking site since December.

The new branch, located at 66 N. Beverwyck Road, will increase Unity’s retail banking presence to 21 branches in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania.

“The bank’s business and residential lending programs have been active in Morris County for some time, making the new branch a logical expansion of our retail service footprint,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “The Morris County population is growing and we believe there is a good opportunity to enhance our residential mortgage lending business. Banking services at the branch level are increasingly important to our customers, particularly small business owners who still, even in the age of electronic banking, rely on branches.”

Unity is planning to open the Lake Hiawatha branch this summer and is offering customer incentives to open accounts online prior to the introduction of the retail location. For details on the promotion, please visit unitybank.com/lakehiawatha .

The 3,864-square-foot N. Beverwyck Road facility was previously operated as a branch by another bank. The branch will include six dedicated parking spaces and drive-up banking and ATM services.

Unity recently opened new branches in Fort Lee in Bergen County and Lakewood in Ocean County, which marked the bank’s first site in Ocean County. Unity holds about $2.5 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. ( UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 20 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance for deposits with member banks, please visit FDIC.gov .

