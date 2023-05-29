MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today that on May 12, 2023, it partnered with Xyresic Capital ("Xyresic Capital") to acquire Home Concepts Holdings, LLC ("Home Concepts"), together with its executive management team. Gladstone Investment provided senior secured debt and the majority of the equity to complete the transaction.

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, Home Concepts is the largest independently owned home improvement advertising publication in the United States. Home Concepts focuses on connecting homeowners to high-quality residential repair and remodeling businesses by publishing and distributing advertising magazines throughout its footprint of more than 3.8 million homeowners across California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Colorado and Tennessee.

"Home Concepts is a market leader in an interesting niche of the direct mail marketing industry, serving as a valuable advertising partner to highly rated residential contractors across several major metropolitan areas. We are very excited to partner with this talented team and look forward to helping the company as it continues to expand into new markets and other advertising channels," said Peter Roushdy, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

