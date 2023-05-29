HUDSON, Ohio, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. ( JOAN) (“JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings, today announced plans to release its earnings for the first quarter Fiscal 2024 after the market closes on Monday, June 5, 2023. JOANN will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.



The toll-free number to call for the live interactive teleconference is: 1 (844) 481-2750 and international dial in number is: 1 (412) 317-0666. Participants should ask to join the JOANN call.

The live broadcast of JOANN’s conference call will be available online at investors.joann.com. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.