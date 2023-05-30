The Honest Company Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company ( HNST), a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care, today announced that it made an inducement grant to Ms. Kate Barton in connection with her employment as The Honest Company’s new Chief Growth Officer, effective May 8, 2023. Such grant was made under The Honest Company, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan, which was approved and adopted on March 14, 2023, by the Company’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors. The Compensation Committee granted Ms. Barton an aggregate of 843,565 restricted stock units under the 2023 Inducement Plan.

The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee on May 18, 2023, pursuant to a delegation by the Board of Directors and was issued as an equity grant pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), as an inducement material to Ms. Barton entering into employment with The Honest Company. The restricted stock units granted are subject to a vesting schedule commencing on May 18, 2023, with 25% of the restricted stock units vesting on the Company’s first quarterly vesting date following the one-year anniversary of the grant date and an additional 6.25% of the restricted stock units vesting on each quarterly vesting date thereafter, subject to Ms. Barton’s continued employment.

About The Honest Company. The Honest Company ( HNST) is a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care. Honest products are available via Honest.com, third-party ecommerce customers and approximately 50,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company’s mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

Investor Contacts:
Steve Austenfeld
[email protected]

Elizabeth Bouquard
[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0NDM3MSM1NjA5MjEyIzIyMDM1OTc=
The-Honest-Company-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.