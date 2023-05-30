N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced it is collaborating with the Joint+Cyber+Defense+Collaborative+%28JCDC%29 to help create a more secure global ecosystem and work towards helping reduce security risk for MSPs and their customers. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration. The JCDC 2023 Planning Agenda helps advance cybersecurity and reduce supply chain risk for small and medium critical infrastructure entities through collaboration with remote monitoring and management, managed service providers, and managed security service providers.

“By having the opportunity to collaborate with JCDC, we’re aiming to develop guidelines designated to make sure we're not only helping our customers manage their security posture with our products, but also helping to create a more secure MSP ecosystem. And that should be critical for all of us,” said Dave MacKinnon, chief security officer at N-able. “To me, it doesn’t matter whether they're N-able customers or not. It’s important we provide a secure global ecosystem for all MSPs and their customers.”

The collaboration with JCDC gives N-able and its partners access to unique expertise from both JCDC and JCDC members, who work together to gather, analyze, and share information about the latest cybersecurity threats. Working with JCDC also provides information and resources to help MSPs continue the shift from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities, to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them in the ever-evolving threat landscape.

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

About the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Pursuant to new authority from Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight, and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about JCDC at CISA.gov%2FJCDC.

© 2023 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

The N-able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Company

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005455/en/