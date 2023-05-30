New York Times best seller and popular podcast host Mel Robbins and supply chain thought leader and co-founder of Zero100 Kevin O’Marah will take the main stage during Kinexions ‘23, the conference for supply chain planners and innovators hosted by Kinaxis®, Inc. ( TSX:KXS, Financial). Held in Nashville on June 19-21, registration is now open for the in person and virtual event at www.kinexions.com.

On the heels of Kinaxis’ recent leadership+position+in+the+Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Supply+Chain+Planning, this year’s event will welcome hundreds of global supply chain leaders to learn, share, and grow around the evolving discipline of supply chain, a topic that continues to ascend in prominence in the boardroom.

In addition to featured keynotes, the program will also comprise:

More than 1,000 minutes of content including peer-led sessions on topics related to supply chain innovation, leadership, and strategy from industry-leading companies, including General Motors, Mars, Seagen, Subaru, Trinity Rail, and Unilever .

. 25 breakout sessions from Kinaxis experts and customers on current and future product innovation and hands-on demonstrations.

Networking and peer-to-peer learning opportunities by industry and job function.

More than 25 hours of free training and certification.

A Customer Appreciation Party and concert featuring music from emerging artists, alongside Grammy Award-winning Brothers Osborne.

“Nashville is home to some of the most talented musicians and it couldn’t be a more fitting host city for Kinexions,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “During these three days, our customer community will come together to share their stories of driving innovative change in supply chain – the work of harmonizing planning and execution – to unlock the agility that is necessary today.”

The event will kick off with a welcome reception and conclude with the party of the year at The Twelve Thirty Club, where attendees can sit back, relax, and celebrate each other and the industry’s progress to date.

Kinexions ’23 is made possible by its valued sponsors. Attendees will be able to connect with representatives from Platinum-level sponsors, Accenture, and Genpact, Gold-level sponsors, 4Flow, and CapGemini, Silver-level sponsors, IMTEK, LTI Mindtree, Scott Sheldon, Cognizant and Nextinfo and new for 2023 are our Cloud sponsors, Google Cloud and Microsoft, in-person to find out more about the ongoing innovation and their partnership with Kinaxis.

Finally, Kinaxis also partnered with Carbonzero to measure the carbon footprint of attendee travel, venue energy usage, hotel accommodations, and event-related landfill waste. Kinaxis will purchase third-party verified carbon offsets to mitigate the event’s climate impact.

