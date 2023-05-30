Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME Joins Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform

Webull’s Community of 1.3+ Million Active Participants can now Access the Profile of Interactive Strength d/b/a FORME on the Leading Mobile-First Brokerage Platform

AUSTIN, TX, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME ( TRNR), a digital fitness platform that combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching, announced that it has joined the new Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform. Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME completed its IPO on May 2, 2023 and is now listed on Nasdaq under "TRNR."

The Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME portal on the Webull platform will help provide the Company with a direct line of communication with its retail shareholders while providing Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME's followers with timely notifications regarding corporate content like company news, earnings reports, investor presentations, and more.

"Completing the FORME IPO earlier this month was a major milestone for our company and shareholders. As a public company, FORME believes it's essential for our shareholders to have access to our updates across available platforms, and we look forward to providing this information to users on the Webull platform as an additional channel for shareholder communication and investor engagement," commented Trent Ward, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of FORME.

To stay up to date on Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME’s most recent developments on the Webull Corporate Communications Service platform, current Webull users can follow from the app. To download the app and register for your free Webull account, visit: https://www.webull.com/introduce. Others can go to the Company’s website www.formelife.com to learn more or they can access the company’s information on Webull: https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-trnr.

The inclusion of the Company’s website address or the website address or links to the Company or those of third-parties in this press release are intended as inactive textual references only.

About FORME

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic at-home fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1. The FORME Studio (fitness mirror) and 2. The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance). The Studios uniquely transform to host a variety of workouts and activities, returning to an elegant, full-length mirror when not in use. In addition to the Company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training.

About Webull

Brokerage services offered through Webull Financial LLC (“Webull Financial”), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investment advisory services are offered by Webull Advisors LLC (“Webull Advisors”), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. Webull Financial and Webull Advisors are affiliates. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Neither entity guarantees profits or protection from losses.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the commencement of trading of FORME’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market and the closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under “Risk Factors” in FORME’s registration statement relating to the offering. Except as required by law, FORME has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Contacts:

For investors:
[email protected]

For media:
[email protected]

