Company's proprietary AI technology allows for expansion into predictive monitoring and new disease profiling

The New England Journal of Medicine article cites AI and its potential for increased healthcare efficiency and insights

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a leading medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today commented on contributions of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and its transformative nature for healthcare.

As stated in The New England Journal of Medicine, March 30, 2023 article entitled, Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, "Tools that utilize AI have come into increasing use in analyzing and interpreting large research databases containing information ranging from laboratory findings to clinical data. All these tools offer the potential for increased efficiency and may, perhaps, render insights that are difficult to attain with more traditional data-analysis methods."

Biotricity sees AI algorithms are now developing the ability to identify earlier signs of illness, help with precision medicine therapies, and streamline administrative tasks - thereby enabling healthcare practitioners to deliver more efficient and effective care one-on-one.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through innovative solutions, Biotricity has been working with AI technology and its large datasets over the past few years to develop the next generation of diagnostics. The company is well-positioned to make a significant contribution to the advancement of healthcare by using AI-- placing it at the forefront of the healthcare industry's AI revolution.

The Company's flagship product, Bioflux, is an advanced remote cardiac monitoring system with built-in algorithms that leverages AI to deliver more accurate and earlier diagnoses leading to enhanced patient care. The Bioflux system is a turn-key solution designed to provide physicians with 24/7 real-time access to patient data, enabling them to monitor patient health more closely and make informed decisions sooner. Its proprietary solutions have recorded data on over 112 billion heartbeats for deep data analysis.

Earlier this year, Biotricity was selected to present its work on AI-enabled stroke prediction in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, at the 2nd Annual Innovation Showcase during the American Stroke Association 2023 International Stroke Conference (ISC). That work was funded by way of an NIH grant. The research focused on optimizing the Company's proprietary AI for predictive stroke analytics in patients utilizing real-time monitoring of stroke risk in CKD patients, and in particular, those undergoing dialysis.

Commenting, Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder and CEO, said, "Our algorithms for detection of cardiac anomalies are FDA-cleared, and for several years our team of dedicated AI software programmers are continually striving to push that envelope. We now have the ability to detect meaningful cardiac anomalies and determine the best course of action in real time.

"With the vast amount of data we collect, we have developed an AI system that can also pre-emptively detect anomalies before they occur through highly advanced pattern analysis, hence moving us into the world of predictive monitoring and preventative medicine. This type of change will allow physicians to see many more patients with less time enabling Biotricity to not only improve outcomes but to reduce patient risk and ensure a higher quality of life. From a business perspective, this will allow us to grow and scale our product portfolio with less costs while supporting more patients and physicians with higher value-added products and services."

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

