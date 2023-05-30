BREA, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. ( REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, hosted a unique coffee tasting and marketing event in the Miami Design District during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix that took place May 5-7, 2023.



The coffee tasting marked the first time Reborn has staged a marketing event on the East Coast, an initiative fueled by plans to expand into this market through Miami, a gateway to an international community.

Reborn teamed up with Brugal Rum to craft a unique assortment of coffee and rum beverages at the event, which took place at the Miami Design District. Guests enjoyed the distinct combination of Reborn Coffee's Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cold brew coffee and Brugal 1888 Rum, presenting an innovative way to enjoy all the flavors. The success of the event aligned with the rising trend of mixologists creatively fusing coffee with spirits. As a tribute to the Miami Grand Prix taking place during the event, limited edition racing helmets were showcased from the artist Menchaca.

A video from the event is available here.

“The dynamic vibe in Miami is unlike that of any other North American city, and the local coffee culture is a vital part of that vibrancy,” said Jay Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn. “With our focus on the opening of new U.S. and overseas locations, joint R&D projects, B2B marketing expansion and new product launches, this event was a unique marketing and branding event bringing together several of those initiatives for Reborn. We are actively conducting due diligence and seeking differentiated and prime locations such as Miami that will serve as strategic footprints in these new markets, preparing us for additional expansion.”

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. ( REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com .

