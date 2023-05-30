CSW Industrials Names Alexa Huerta as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. ( CSWI) today announced it has named Alexa Huerta as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer.

James Perry, CSWI’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Alexa to the CSWI team. She brings a strong track record of success in enhancing investor relations and managing finance functions.”

Ms. Huerta was most recently Senior Director of Investor Relations at Orthofix Medical, a publicly traded company based in Lewisville, Texas, where she served in roles of increasing responsibility for 11 years. Prior to this, she was a Senior Manager of Finance at Match.com and a Senior Financial Planning Analyst at FedEx. Ms. Huerta holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a minor in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0NDMwNCM1NjA4OTY5IzIwMjAxMTU=
CSW-Industrials-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.