DALLAS, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriumphPay announced today the addition of the Worldwide Express family of brands, which includes Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, to its open payments network as a full audit and payments network participant. The TriumphPay open payments network has rapidly expanded since its launch in January 2022, creating a more secure hub for the presentment, audit, and payment of invoices in the transportation industry.



“TriumphPay is the next logical step for evolving our payments processes for our carriers and customers,” said Tom Madine, chief executive officer at Worldwide Express. “Joining TriumphPay’s payments network allows our team to view and conduct transactions more quickly, securely and efficiently. Worldwide Express has always prioritized delivering best-in-class services and technology for our customers and carriers, and TriumphPay gives us another tool to do that across our three brands.”

TriumphPay processes or interacts with over 20% of all brokered transactions in the U.S., touching over $37B in transactions. Each broker added to the network brings additional layers of data, security and transparency. Worldwide Express joins Schneider, Arrive, Integrity Express Logistics and many others on the network who value secure data exchanges between carriers, factors and freight brokers.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce the partnership between TriumphPay and Worldwide Express,” said Aaron P. Graft, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Triumph Financial, Inc. ( TFIN). “Worldwide Express is an innovative, technology-enabled logistics solutions provider with a track record for providing some of the best service and broadest modal offerings in the industry. Joining the TriumphPay open payments network reflects their commitment to being an unmatched leader in providing carrier services.”

Worldwide Express is the largest of almost 100 freight brokers to join the TriumphPay payments network as a full audit and invoice processing customer. For more information, visit https://triumphpay.com/ and https://wwex.com/.

About TriumphPay

TriumphPay is the premier payments network for freight brokers, factors, shippers and carriers in the North American trucking industry, offering a structured, secure data exchange. The TriumphPay payments network and integrated technology solutions remove friction and reduce fraud in the presentment, audit and payment of over $37 billion in transportation invoices.

TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank, SSB, Member FDIC, and a member of the Triumph Financial, Inc. ( TFIN) portfolio of brands. For more information, visit www.triumphpay.com.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 121,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations, Worldwide Express, combined with its sister brands GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is the second largest privately held freight brokerage in the country. As the largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the U.S., the company is a local partner for the global supply chains for shippers of all sizes, from small- to medium-sized businesses to enterprise organizations. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of more than 75 LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more, visit www.wwex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions, and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.

