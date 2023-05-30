GameCrate Relaunches

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global leader in technology e-commerce, today announced the relaunch of GameCrate, a popular website for fans of video games and pop culture. The website is back with a fresh look and new staff for the new decade.

GameCrate, a popular website for fans of video games and pop culture, has relaunched. (credit: panitanphoto/Shutterstock.com)

Published by Newegg, GameCrate features news, feature articles, guides, previews and reviews from gaming, consoles, tech and culture. Users can expect the website to showcase popular games and reviews.

Originally founded in 2014 by Newegg, GameCrate built an industry-wide reputation as a key contributor to the video game conversation and grew to be an important resource for gaming news and information. The website’s reviews are still listed on both key industry review score aggregate sites – Metacritic and OpenCritic.

“GameCrate has a loyal following and a strong industry reputation,” said Adam Lovinus, Editorial Director for GameCrate. “We have ambitious plans for the site and our content. We hope to partner with top gaming and tech companies on advertising and sponsored content.”

About GameCrate

GameCrate is an editorial publication focused on the world of video games and their cultural impact worldwide. The website publishes game reviews, discusses the latest news, and focuses on growing trends in gaming. Originally founded in 2014, GameCrate is published by Newegg Commerce, Inc. The views expressed in a the publication are independent of the publisher and are solely the opinions of the authors, unless otherwise specified.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.



