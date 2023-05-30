GameCrate Relaunches

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global leader in technology e-commerce, today announced the relaunch of GameCrate, a popular website for fans of video games and pop culture. The website is back with a fresh look and new staff for the new decade.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005236/en/

GameCrate_image.jpg

GameCrate, a popular website for fans of video games and pop culture, has relaunched. (credit: panitanphoto/Shutterstock.com)

Published by Newegg, GameCrate features news, feature articles, guides, previews and reviews from gaming, consoles, tech and culture. Users can expect the website to showcase popular games and reviews.

Originally founded in 2014 by Newegg, GameCrate built an industry-wide reputation as a key contributor to the video game conversation and grew to be an important resource for gaming news and information. The website’s reviews are still listed on both key industry review score aggregate sites – Metacritic and OpenCritic.

“GameCrate has a loyal following and a strong industry reputation,” said Adam Lovinus, Editorial Director for GameCrate. “We have ambitious plans for the site and our content. We hope to partner with top gaming and tech companies on advertising and sponsored content.”

About GameCrate

GameCrate is an editorial publication focused on the world of video games and their cultural impact worldwide. The website publishes game reviews, discusses the latest news, and focuses on growing trends in gaming. Originally founded in 2014, GameCrate is published by Newegg Commerce, Inc. The views expressed in a the publication are independent of the publisher and are solely the opinions of the authors, unless otherwise specified. Follow GameCrate on Twitter.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230523005236r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005236/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.