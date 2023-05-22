KBRA Publishes and Affirms Ratings for Heritage Financial Corporation

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 23, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: HFWA), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC ("KBRA") published and affirmed the Company's senior unsecured debt rating of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term debt rating of K2. KBRA graded the outlook long-term ratings for the Company and the Bank as stable on May 22, 2023.

KBRA also published and affirmed the Bank's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A-, the subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2. In affirming its ratings, KBRA cited the Bank's conservative balance sheet stewardship, including its liquidity and capital management practices.

"KBRA's latest report validates the financial strength and stability of Heritage Bank," said Jeff Deuel, Chief Executive Officer. "Their rating reinforces our sound credit practices, strong financial performance, and proactive management in response to the changing market conditions. It also positions us as a reliable partner for our valued clients and investors."

The complete KBRA press release on Heritage Financial Corporation is available on KBRA's website, https://www.krollbondratings.com. The KBRA press release, credit ratings, and analysis constitute part of the information contained therein are, and must be construed solely as, statements of opinion of KBRA and not statements of fact or recommendations of KBRA or the Company to purchase, sell or hold any of the Company's securities.

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 51 banking offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF07843&sd=2023-05-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbra-publishes-and-affirms-ratings-for-heritage-financial-corporation-301831795.html

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF07843&Transmission_Id=202305230800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF07843&DateId=20230523
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.