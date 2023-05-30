BuzzFeed's Tasty Introduces "Botatouille" The First-of-Its-Kind AI-powered Culinary Companion

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BuzzFeed, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZFD), a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generations the world has ever seen, today announced the launch of “Botatouille,” the first AI-powered culinary companion designed by Tasty to revolutionize the cooking, meal prep and shopping experience for Tasty's global community. In the Tasty app, users can have a real-time conversation with “Botatouille,” a chatbot, by asking cooking questions like: what recipes can I make with the ingredients in my fridge?; how long do you cook salmon?; how do you clean cast iron? and more. With this latest AI-powered innovation, BuzzFeed reaffirms its position as a leading force in the creative utilization of artificial intelligence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005505/en/

tasty_meetbotatouille.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Botatouille, Tasty’s AI sous chef, marks the first AI utility product developed by Tasty and showcases the power of artificial intelligence for good. From searching for food and recipe ideas, to planning weekly meals and discovering recipes based on the ingredients in your fridge, Botatouille can assist. The Tasty chef bot will launch in the Tasty app for the brand’s most loyal users, allowing them to have a personalized culinary assistant on their phone — whether in the kitchen, at the store, or on the go.

“We developed Botatouille with our audience in mind; bringing together Tasty’s culinary insights and innovative AI technology to help our community navigate every part of the cooking process,” said Tasty General Manager, Hannah Bricker. “We’re excited to collaborate with our users to continue adapting and improving this AI-powered chefbot based on their feedback — leveraging new technologies to enhance the cooking experience online and in the kitchen.”

Tasty, renowned for creating the internet's most-watched food content, garners over 1 billion cross-platform views each month, making it the largest and most engaged food community on the internet. The launch of Tasty’s first product featuring AI promises to be a more engaging, helpful and exciting experience for users — while offering partners and clients premium offerings, custom integrations and more opportunities across the app and web.

Tasty’s editorial and tech teams, alongside BuzzFeed’s machine learning team, developed the chefbot through a combination of Tasty’s in-house machine learning systems and OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, combined with the extensive network of Tasty's editorial insights and vast content library. The integration of AI and proprietary data enables Tasty to deliver a unique product, leveraging the capabilities of large language models (LLMs) to give loyal Tasty users content that resonates.

Botatouille is currently exclusive to the iOS version of the Tasty app, and will be available to Android devices next.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, and buy now — and into the future. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230523005505r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005505/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.