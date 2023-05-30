H&R Block Recognized as a Forbes Best Employer for New Graduates

The is the company’s fifth time being named to this list for diversity, wages, and more

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes today announced that H&R Block (: HRB) is a Best Employer for New Graduates. Companies were evaluated by their own young professionals on areas such as image, diversity, atmosphere, and development opportunities, and this is H&R Block’s fifth time making the list.

“We value the diverse perspectives of new graduates who are not only new associations at H&R Block helping shape our Connected Culture, but also represent a growing number of our clients,” said Tiffany Monroe, Chief People & Culture Officer at H&R Block. "As our transformation journey continues, it’s a great time to be at Block. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to be a top workplace, while delivering on our Purpose – to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere.”

This award emphasizes H&R Block’s commitment to recruiting the best and brightest to enhance its Connected Culture, while also ensuring that associates feel safe bringing their authentic self to work every single day. In addition to Block Belonging Groups that connect associates with a common interest or purpose, new graduates are offered benefits like mentorship, coaching, and development programs, to name a few.

“I chose H&R Block after college not only because of their continuous investment in my interests during my internship, but because they have fostered an environment of authenticity and respect for the communities they serve,” said Shailynn Hacker, Security Engineer at H&R Block and recent graduate of Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo. “That commitment increased my drive to better understand who I am as a person and authentically connect with those around me.”

With an eye on pouring into the next generation of workplace leaders, H&R Block created IT Accelerate, a 12-month program for early career professionals or those transitioning into tech roles from other fields. Designed to advance tech talent development and hire more diverse candidates for technical roles within the company, over half of the program participants represent gender or ethnically diverse backgrounds, which is more than double the national average for overall entry into computer and software engineering fields.

H&R Block has recently been recognized by Forbes for other areas of workplace excellence, including Best Employers for Diversity and America’s Best Large Employers. For more information on H&R Block’s Connected Culture and benefits, click here.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

