Stanley Druckenmiller's Firm Trims Holding in Buffett's Chevron, Packs Into Microsoft

Duquesne Family Office releases 1st-quarter portfolio update

Author's Avatar
James Li
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Firm trimmed its stake in Buffett holding Chevron.
  • It also reduced its position in Meta.
  • Firm entered positions in Microsoft, IQVIA Holdings and Alphabet.
Article's Main Image

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio), founder and CEO of Duquesne Family Office, disclosed in a regulatory 13F filing that his firm’s top five trades during the first quarter included reductions to its holdings in Chevron Corp. (CVX, Financial) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META, Financial). The firm also entered new positions in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV, Financial) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial).

The Pittsburgh-born guru managed money for

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) during the 1980s, famously shorting the British pound in 1992. Druckenmiller converted Duquesne into a family office in 2010.

1661029939261997056.png

Duquesne applies a top-down approach that combines long and short positions in all types of assets, including stocks, bonds, currencies and futures. As of March, the firm’s $2.31 billion 13F equity portfolio contains 48 stocks, with 19 new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 40%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, health care, consumer cyclical and communication services, representing 25.38%, 19.24%, 18.06% and 12.03% of the equity portfolio.

1661032715371151360.png

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Chevron

Duquesne sold 760,155 shares of Chevron (

CVX, Financial), trimming 77.28% of the position and 6.75% of its equity portfolio.

1661033730757623808.png

Shares of Chevron averaged $167.65 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.82 as of Tuesday.

1661035158276407296.png

The San Ramon, California-based energy exploration company has a GF Score of 85 out of 100 based on a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for profitability, GF Value, growth and momentum.

1661035491807461376.png

Chevron’s high financial strength rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 9 out of 9, a strong Altman Z-score of 4.5 and an interest coverage ratio that outperforms approximately 80% of global competitors.

1661037927112638464.png

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) owns 132,407,595 shares of Chevron, giving the position 6.65% weight in its 13F equity portfolio. The stock represents Berkshire’s fifth-largest holding as of the first quarter.

1661038436443750400.png

Other gurus with holdings in Chevron include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

1661038766296399872.png

Meta Platforms

The firm sold 662,060 shares of Meta Platforms (

META, Financial), slicing 73.43% of the position and 3.94% of its equity portfolio.

1661041794881683456.png

Shares of Meta averaged $170.30 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.65 as of Tuesday.

1661043133200203776.png

The Menlo Park, California-based social media giant has a GF Score of 96 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and GF Value, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 6 out of 10.

1661045610473586688.png

Meta’s positive investing signs include a three-star business predictability rank and a high Altman Z-score of 8.1. Additionally, the company’s operating margin outperforms approximately 84% of global competitors despite declining by approximately 10% per year on average over the past five years.

1661047152077438976.png

Microsoft

Duquesne purchased 729,400 shares of Microsoft (

MSFT, Financial), allocating 9.11% of its equity portfolio to the position.

1661047518777049088.png

Shares of Microsoft averaged $255.08 during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98 as of Tuesday.

1661047897640140800.png

The Redmond, Washington-based software giant has a GF Score of 97 out of 100 based on a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for momentum, profitability and growth.

1661048364755582976.png

Microsoft’s high profitability rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 7.5% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms approximately 98% of global competitors.

1661050740824604672.png

IQVIA Holdings

The firm invested in 474,500 shares of IQVIA Holdings (

IQV, Financial), giving the position 4.09% equity portfolio weight.

1661079713663156224.png

Shares of IQVIA Holdings averaged $213.73 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.85 as of Tuesday.

1661080461717274624.png

The Durham, North Carolina-based health care research and analytics company has a GF Score of 90 out of 100 based on a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value.

1661080907798282240.png

Alphabet

Duquesne purchased 877,720 Class A shares of Alphabet (

GOOGL, Financial), giving the position 3.95% equity portfolio weight.

1661086085733679104.png

Shares of Alphabet averaged $95.94 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83 as of Tuesday.

1661086387320913920.png

The Mountain View, California-based online search giant has a GF Score of 99 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a financial strength rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10.

1660715250875367424.png

Alphabet’s high profitability rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 2.40% per year on average over the past five years.

1660729044188004352.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.