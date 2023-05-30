Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. Anthony Ambrose, Data I/O President and CEO, will be participating at both conferences. Details for the conferences are provided below.

May 24, 2023 – Singular Research’s Spring Select Webinar

Singular Research will be hosting its Spring Select Webinar on Wednesday, May 24. The conference is by invitation only to Singular clients and select portfolio managers. The presentation for Data I/O is scheduled to take place at 12:15 pm pacific time. For investors interested in viewing the presentation streamed live on the Internet, Singular is offering the conference as a webinar. Please use the following link to register for the webinar: https%3A%2F%2Fattendee.gotowebinar.com%2Fregister%2F5604521259475335768

June 7, 2023 – Needham & Company 7th Annual Virtual Automotive Tech Conference

Needham & Company pioneered this event seven years ago and it has become the thought leader in the automotive technology and electrification ecosystems. This year's conference will include some of the most prominent public and private C-level management teams, as well as industry experts. Key themes will include: EV/charging stations, silicon carbide, connected vehicle data and AI-enabled voice software, automotive semiconductor supply chain and specialized foundries. Data I/O management will be available for investor meetings from 10:00 am to 5:35 pm eastern time.

Please visit the Company’s Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com to access a copy of the presentation used at the conferences. Please contact your representative of the conference organizers or Jordan Darrow, IR for Data I/O (contact details below), to schedule a meeting.

