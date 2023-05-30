Sterling to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences in Boston, Chicago, and New York City

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. ( STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced that company management will attend the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston: CEO Josh Peirez and CFO Peter Walker will present at approximately 10:20am ET and meet with investors. The webcast can be viewed here. An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited time on Sterling’s investor relations website under “News & Events” at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com.

  • Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago: CFO Peter Walker will present at approximately 8:00am CT and meet with investors.

  • Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City: CEO Josh Peirez will present at approximately 10:15am ET and meet with investors.

About Sterling

Sterling ( STER) is a leading global provider of background and identity services, offering background and identity verification services to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries and regions establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Sterling conducted more than 110 million searches in the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. Visit us at https://www.sterlingcheck.com/.

Contacts

Investors
Judah Sokel
[email protected]

Media
Angela Stelle
[email protected]

