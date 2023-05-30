Immunome%2C+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+IMNM%29, a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop antibody therapeutics to improve patient care, today announced the publication of data highlighting efficacy of its preclinical IL-38 blocking antibody, titled “IL-38+blockade+induces+anti-tumor+immunity+by+abrogating+tumor-mediated+suppression+of+early+immune+activation,” in the peer-reviewed journal mAbs. The data in the article demonstrates that antibody-based targeting of IL-38 reactivates the immunostimulatory anti-tumor mechanisms within the tumor microenvironment in preclinical testing.

“Although immune checkpoint inhibitors have transformed how we treat cancer, these therapies are only effective in a small subset of patients. This highlights a significant need for continued innovation in this space,” said Matthew Robinson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Immunome. “Our Discovery Engine identified IL-38 as a potentially interesting immuno-oncology target. Based on our work highlighting the antitumor activity associated with targeting this novel cytokine and its marked expression across a range of cancers, including head and neck, lung, gastroesophageal, and others, we believe targeting IL-38 could benefit a number of patients.”

Key highlights from the study are:

IL-38 is expressed across all stages of disease in a range of tumors of high unmet medicalneed

An anti-IL-38 antibody, identified by Immunome, inhibits tumor growth in two in-vivo preclinical cancer models

preclinical cancer models Treatment in these models with the IL-38 blocking antibody resulted in increased levels of intra-tumoral chemokines

Animals whose tumors fully resolved, when rechallenged, are resistant to tumor growth, suggesting the induction of immunological memory

Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Immunome, added, “These initial preclinical results support both the continued development and the approach we have taken in our patent filings for our anti-IL-38 program. We remain committed to leveraging the full power of our technology platform to continue advancing new and potentially transformative options for cancer patients.”

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop antibody therapeutics to improve patient care. The company’s focus is on discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology internally and in collaboration with our partners. For more information, please visit www.immunome.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Immunome’s Discovery Engine

Immunome’s proprietary Discovery Engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets through an unbiased interrogation of human memory B cells, highly educated components of the immune system, isolated from patients. Memory B cells are key elements in the human immune system response to disease as they produce specific, high-affinity antibodies that bind to cancer antigens or pathogens. Immunome’s Discovery Engine incorporates high-throughput screening to enable efficient, unbiased, broad, and deep functional evaluation of patient memory B cell repertoires to identify antibodies directed at novel targets. The functional data we generate differentiates our approach from those that use deep sequencing of B cells to identify dominant clones that are common within and across patients and assumes genomic dominance is a hallmark of therapeutic utility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, express or implied statements that are not historical fact regarding matters such as: Immunome’s ability to achieve anticipated discovery, development and commercial milestones; the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; regulatory submissions and actions; translation of preclinical data into clinical safety and efficacy; and therapeutic potential and benefits of, and possible need and demand for, Immunome’s programs and development candidates. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “suggest,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” “potential” and similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to Immunome’s ability to execute on its R&D strategy; Immunome’s ability to fund operations and raise capital; Immunome’s reliance on vendors; the competitive landscape; the fact that research and development data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including during the peer review/publication process, in the scientific community generally, and by regulatory authorities; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in Immunome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2023, and elsewhere in Immunome’s other filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immunome undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. In this press release, we may discuss our current and potential future product candidates that have not yet completed clinical trials or been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other governmental authority, including expectations about their therapeutic potential and benefits thereof. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these current or potential future product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied.

