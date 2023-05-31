Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2024 results will be released on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.yext.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 5963523.

A replay will be available domestically at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 4573363, until midnight (ET) June 27, 2023.

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

