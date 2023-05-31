J.Jill, Inc. ( NYSE:JILL, Financial) (“J.Jill” or the “Company”) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released before market open on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Claire Spofford, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Webb, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (888) 330-3391 or (646) 960-0845 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and reference Conference ID 2289963 when prompted. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jjill.com%2FInvestors-Relations%2FNews-Events%2Fevents.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199. The pin number to access the telephone replay is 2289963. The telephone replay will be available until Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

About J.Jill, Inc.

