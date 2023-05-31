Ivanhoe Electric Now Has Control Over Surface Land and Mineral Rights Encompassing the Entire Santa Cruz Project

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American:IE)( TSX:IE, Financial) announces today the closing of its previously disclosed private land acquisition at its Santa Cruz Copper Project in Casa Grande, Arizona. The terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreement ("PSA") for the acquisition of surface title and associated water rights are described in Ivanhoe Electric's May 11, 2023, news release.

Taylor Melvin, Ivanhoe Electric's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited to close our previously announced land acquisition at our Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona. Acquiring this land is a major milestone in the advancement of our Santa Cruz Project, where we already have agreements in place to control all the mineral rights associated with the acquired surface land. The land acquisition puts us in excellent position to finalize our initial economic assessment, which we expect to release in the third quarter of this year."

The final purchase price has been reduced by $3.63 million compared to the amount previously disclosed to reflect an adjustment to the final acreage being acquired. The adjustment to the total acreage acquired of 5,975 acres is a result of final land surveys completed in the normal course of confirmatory due diligence.

At closing, Ivanhoe Electric paid a total of $34.3 million to the seller, which includes $5.1 million of previously paid deposits. Ivanhoe Electric has also issued a secured promissory note to the seller in the principal amount of approximately $82.6 million over a period of 4.5 years. The promissory note includes an annual interest rate of prime plus 1%.

Ivanhoe Electric holds the option to acquire all the mineral titles contiguous with the acquired surface lands. Those mineral rights will be formally acquired upon the completion of scheduled payments by Ivanhoe Electric to the current mineral title holder in August 2023 and 2024. At that time, Ivanhoe Electric will have a unified land and mineral package encompassing the entire Santa Cruz Project.

Map of the 5,975 acres of private land acquired at the Santa Cruz Copper Project, Casa Grande, Arizona.





