Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor event:

BofA Securities 2023 Emerging Markets Debt and Equity Conference. This in-person event will be held in Miami, from Wednesday, May 31 to Friday, June 2, 2023, and the Company will participate on June 1 and 2.

This information is also available in the Events section of the Company’s IR website: www.arcosdorados.com%2Fir%3Cspan%3E.%3C%2Fspan%3E

Follow us on:

LinkedIn+%0A

Twitter

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,300 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 95 thousand people (as of 03/31/2023). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Recipe+for+the+Future%3Cspan%3E+%3C%2Fspan%3Eto achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com%2Fir%3Cspan%3E.%3C%2Fspan%3E

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005516/en/