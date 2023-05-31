Deluxe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Data company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chip Zint, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at TD Cowen’s 51st Annual TMT Conference on Wednesday, May 31 at 11:25 am ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.investors.deluxe.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

