monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced monday sales CRM is now live for Microsoft Teams.

Built on top of monday.com Work OS, monday+sales+CRM is a fast, intuitive, and fully customizable customer relationship management (CRM) system that allows teams to manage their entire sales cycle and customer data in one centralized place while increasing productivity significantly. Since its launch in 2022, monday sales CRM usage has grown 29x and was named a G2 top sales product for 2023.

Whether hybrid, in-office, or remote, keeping your workforce aligned and up to date can be a challenge that requires workers to constantly switch between applications and search for the latest information. By embedding monday sales CRM into Teams, customers can:

Create a collaborative sales environment: Stay organized with teams and channels; schedule and conduct meetings; share and access files quickly; add apps to bring tools into Teams.

Stay organized with teams and channels; schedule and conduct meetings; share and access files quickly; add apps to bring tools into Teams. Bring your entire organization into sales: BDRs through C-level executives can access crucial sales data and revenue projections within Teams; tag legal, finance, and onboarding departments within boards to collaborate around deals.

BDRs through C-level executives can access crucial sales data and revenue projections within Teams; tag legal, finance, and onboarding departments within boards to collaborate around deals. Find all important information in one place: Details on leads, contacts, pipelines, and deals are clearly visible within Teams; update CRM information directly from Teams during stand-ups to maintain alignment.

Details on leads, contacts, pipelines, and deals are clearly visible within Teams; update CRM information directly from Teams during stand-ups to maintain alignment. Create clear workflows and processes across departments: Always know where deals stand and what action items are next to keep your pipeline moving forward; automatically notify and update other departments when it’s time for them to get involved.

“On average, information workers switch between 10 apps up to 25 times a day,” says Michal Lupu, Head of Product Growth at monday.com. “When work is siloed, organizations are forced to run their businesses within the limitations of the software given versus making the software work for them. By integrating monday sales CRM into Microsoft Teams, we’re ensuring sales reps are in the best position to succeed in every interaction.”

This announcement deepens the two company’s collaboration, as monday.com previously+integrated Teams into its Work OS platform, as well as additional Microsoft solutions such as Microsoft Azure Active Directory, Microsoft Outlook, and OneDrive.

“Companies like monday.com help unlock a variety of opportunities to enhance productivity and collaboration on Microsoft Teams,” said Uriel Rootshtain, Director Field and Partner, Modern Work at Microsoft. “We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with monday.com to allow business owners and sales teams to work more efficiently and transparently than ever.”

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

