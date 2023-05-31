DSI Security Selects Intellicheck to Enhance the Gulf Coast Jam Festival Experience and Prevent Underage Drinking

DSI Security has chosen Intellicheck’s state-of-the-art technology solution to prevent underage drinking at the Gulf Coast Jam Festival. DSI Security officers safeguarding alcoholic beverage sales at the event will be equipped with Intellicheck’s mobile app to validate IDs to prevent the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors.

DSI Security’s Boyd Clark, Manager of Safety and Security for the popular music festival, said Intellicheck’s technology is more than a choice, it’s a must have. “As industry leaders, we are committed to an unsurpassed level of safety and security for every event, and we are always mindful of the impact on the communities that host them. It requires that we constantly assess and respond to relevant trends to ensure we are prepared for any challenge. Increasingly, fake IDs have become so sophisticated it’s impossible to spot them using the traditional visual methods we have relied upon in the past. We recognized that we needed proven technology that would spot these fakes and at the same time could be quickly and easily be used by our officers. That’s why we turned to Intellicheck.”

Gulf Coast Jam takes place in Panama City Beach, Florida from June 1-4, 2023. Listed by Billboard as one of “The 10 Best Country Music Festivals,” the Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam is the largest music event in the southeast. Headliners include Kenny Chesney, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, and Kane Brown along with some 30 more artists playing during the festival.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said the partnership delivers the best of both worlds. “We understand the challenges that come with the advances in technology that are being leveraged to create high-tech fake IDs that are readily and inexpensively available to young people. We work with law enforcement agencies across the country addressing these very challenges every day. Using Intellicheck’s cutting-edge technology, DSI officers can accurately and rapidly validate the IDs of age-appropriate customers purchasing alcoholic beverages assuring quick service and avoiding long lines and delays while deterring the potential dangers that come with underage drinking.”

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions. To learn more about Intellicheck, visit www.intellicheck.com.

DSI delivers superior security solutions including armed and unarmed officers, mobile patrols, and electronic security solutions. Now in its sixth decade, the company’s more than 5,400 security personnel provide their comprehensive security services through 28 offices spanning 33 states.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About DSI Security Services

DSI Security Services was established in 1969 when Sheriff A.B. Clark started a security service firm believing his company could fill a void. Currently led by Alan Clark (A.B.’s son) and his wife Marty, the family-owned and operated company delivers comprehensive security solutions to a wide range of industries based on its DWYSYWD motto — Do What You Say You Will Do — reflecting the strong commitment to delivering service superiority. Today, DSI operates 28 offices spanning 33 states across the U.S. and provides security solutions, including armed and unarmed officers, mobile patrol, reception services, valet services, and console operations. The WBENC-certified (Women's Business Enterprise National Council) firm enters its sixth decade with over 5,400 security personnel. For more information, visit www.dsisecurity.com.

