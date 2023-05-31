Latch%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced a new, simplified pricing structure to enable a variety of building owners to select the best option for partnering with Latch to meet the needs of their tenants and building operators.

The new bundles include three tiers based on property type and service level, starting with an entry-level offering that enables common area-only access for an enhanced tenant experience, all the way to an enterprise bundle providing a full-building solution. New a la carte options are also available for property owners looking to customize or create a bespoke experience based on their priorities and preferred resident experience.

“I’m excited by Latch's announcement of these new, simplified bundles that should make it easier for customers to deliver the best resident experience by being a Latch-enabled property,” said Jamie Siminoff, Latch’s incoming CEO. “Latch's mission is to make spaces better places to live, work, and visit. Simplifying pricing and decreasing the friction for buildings to convert to Latch spaces further aligns the company with this mission. Today's announcement is part of the innovative offerings our customers should expect to see as I prepare to take over as Latch’s CEO later this year.”

New Latch Bundles

Base ($3.00 per space per month): An affordable base-building and common area smart access solution with basic property management capabilities.

Complete ($7.50 per space per month): A full-building smart access and property management solution with robust data, insights, and analytics.

Enterprise ($12.50 per space per month): The complete full-building Latch ecosystem solution with integrations, SDKs, and premium success and support.

To learn more about Latch’s new bundles and to partner with Latch, visit www.latch.com%2Fbundles or email incoming CEO Jamie Siminoff directly at [email protected]

About Latch, Inc.

Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. For more information, please visit www.latch.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

