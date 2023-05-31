Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference – June 6, 2023, Boston. Avnet’s Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher and Chief Financial Officer Ken Jacobson will participate in a fireside chat at 8:35 a.m. ET.

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference – June 8, 2023, San Francisco. Avnet's Chief Financial Officer Ken Jacobson and Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations Joe Burke will participate in a fireside chat at 12:20 p.m. ET.

Live and archived webcasts of both presentations can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at https%3A%2F%2Fir.avnet.com.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

