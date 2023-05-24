Chuck Royce recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Charles M. Royce is known as one of the pioneers of small-cap investing. He has been the portfolio manager for Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. Royce holds a bachelor's degree from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 912 stocks valued at a total of $9.99Bil. The top holdings were ZD(0.98%), KW(0.97%), and AL(0.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,234,005-share investment in NYSE:IAA. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.91 during the quarter.

On 05/24/2023, IAA Inc traded for a price of $39.89 per share and a market cap of $5.34Bil. The stock has returned -1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-book ratio of 9.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) bought 31,044 shares of NAS:FCNCA for a total holding of 80,118. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $742.71.

On 05/24/2023, First Citizens BancShares Inc traded for a price of $1295.475 per share and a market cap of $18.67Bil. The stock has returned 100.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Citizens BancShares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.84, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:IPAR by 284,577 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.25.

On 05/24/2023, Inter Parfums Inc traded for a price of $131.32 per share and a market cap of $4.20Bil. The stock has returned 94.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Inter Parfums Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-book ratio of 6.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) bought 424,361 shares of NYSE:RBA for a total holding of 865,623. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.95.

On 05/24/2023, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc traded for a price of $56.27 per share and a market cap of $10.26Bil. The stock has returned -1.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:KBR by 399,247 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.34.

On 05/24/2023, KBR Inc traded for a price of $58.29 per share and a market cap of $7.91Bil. The stock has returned 22.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KBR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.