Edgewell Personal Care Announced as One of USA Today's 'America's Climate Leaders' in 2023

54 minutes ago
SHELTON, Conn., May 24, 2023

Recognized for its Reduction in Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions

SHELTON, Conn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has been recognized as a Climate Leader in America by USA Today. In partnership with market data company, Statista, USA Today published its first-ever ranking of American companies that achieved the greatest reduction in core emissions intensity.

The selection was measured by identifying companies based on progress in reducing their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission intensity between 2019 and 2021. Emission intensity is measured by the amount of greenhouse gases a company produces relative to its revenue, making comparisons between different-sized enterprises possible.

Amy Knight, Vice President of Global Sustainability said, "Being recognized as one of USA Today's 'America's Climate Leaders' in 2023 is a tremendous honor and speaks to the incredible accomplishments from our teams all around the world. It is a testament to the progress we are making against our Sustainable Care 2030 commitments and doing our part in creating a more sustainable future by decarbonizing our business over time, operating responsibly and acting with intention."

All those included on the list are U.S. headquartered companies with a minimum revenue of $50 million in 2021. Additionally, those identified are within specific lines of business such as automotive, consumer goods, energy, finance, retail, software and transportation.

Edgewell's inclusion on this list represents the company's work toward being a part of a world in which caring for ourselves is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. To view full details of Edgewell's Sustainable Care commitments through 2030, please visit: www.edgewell.com/sustainability

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; Fieldtrip™ skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

