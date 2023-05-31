Herc Rentals Recognized Among America's Climate Leaders 2023

Herc Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRI), a leading North American equipment rental supplier operating through Herc Rentals Inc., has been included on USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023.

This distinction is presented by USA TODAY and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to U.S. companies that achieved comparably significant reductions in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity, relative to revenue, from 2019 to 2021. To be considered for inclusion on the list, companies must have reported $50 million or more in revenue in 2021 and met emission data reporting criteria.

“A focal point of our sustainability efforts is reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and, since 2019, we have reduced Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 17%,” said Herc Rentals President and CEO Larry Silber. “Our recognition as one of America’s Climate Leaders for 2023 reflects the progress we are making on our sustainability initiatives and our continued efforts to reduce the environmental impacts of our business activities.”

Herc Rentals’ ESG strategy and sustainability goals can be viewed here: https%3A%2F%2Fir.hercrentals.com%2Fsustainability

To view the list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023, visit www.usatoday.com

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with approximately 364 locations in North America. With over 57 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions®, our industry specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, trench shoring, studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 6,700 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings’ 2022 total revenues were approximately $2.7 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined by the federal securities laws, including statements concerning our business plans and strategy, projected profitability, performance or cash flows, future capital expenditures, our growth strategy, including our ability to grow organically and through M&A, anticipated financing needs, business trends, our capital allocation strategy, liquidity and capital management, and other information that is not historical information. Forward looking statements are generally identified by the words "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts," "looks," and future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "could" or "may," as well as variations of such words or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions and, there can be no assurance that our current expectations will be achieved. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risks that may affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005701/en/

